A drunken man who allegedly stabbed a friend during a scuffle with bouncers outside a Gzira establishment on Sunday night, was denied bail on Tuesday.

James Manfre’, 26, from Msida, had apparently one drink too many before being ordered out of a bar by security personnel on Triq ix-Xatt, Sliema at around 11.30pm.

That was when the commotion erupted, prompting the alleged victim to intervene in an attempt to break up the brawl.

An 18-year old teenager from Senglea, apparently a friend of the accused, was injured after being stabbed with a sizable knife, allegedly by the accused, who claimed to have been drunk at the time.

During his arraignment, Manfre’ pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring the alleged victim, breaching the peace as well as breaching earlier bail conditions.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia put forward a request for bail, suggesting that the accused could be placed under supervision pending court proceedings.

The prosecution strongly objected, pointing out that the accused had allegedly breached previous bail conditions.

After hearing submissions by both parties Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down the request.

Inspector Jessica Bezzina prosecuted.