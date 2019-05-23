A 44-year-old man has been accused of stabbing his housemate's boyfriend after a row broke out.

Carmel Mifsud, of St Julian's, was accused on Wednesday of having grievously injured his friend's boyfriend, carrying a knife without a police permit, assaulting and threatening the man as well as breaching the peace.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri explained in court that the incident took place on Tuesday morning when a row broke out between a couple, leading the woman to call her housemate for help.

The accused duly turned up and allegedly stabbed his friend’s boyfriend and inflicted facial injuries before fleeing.

He was arrested when he later returned to the scene.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment in view of the fact that civilian witnesses still have to testify.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.