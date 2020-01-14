A man who allegedly stabbed his flatmate during a heated argument at their apartment on Sunday, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Paul Adam Cinato, a 43-year old Briton from Luton, was charged with having grievously injured his flatmate without intending to kill him.

He was also accused of having insulted and threatened the alleged victim, been in unlicensed possession of a knife, misused electronic communications equipment and having stolen a mobile phone last November.

Prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon explained how Sunday’s incident had broken out at around 9.30am when the accused had allegedly argued with his flatmate and attacked him with a penknife.

Both men shared a flat with other persons.

Prior to the incident, Mr Cinato had allegedly been sending threatening messages to his mate, the court was told. After matters came to a head on Sunday, Mr Cinato fled the scene, but then returned to the flat and was arrested.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri remanded him in custody. Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.