A man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to a string of car thefts, seven months after stepping out of jail.

Stefan Cutajar, a 36-year old Safi resident, was charged with seven cases of aggravated theft, another attempted theft and wilful damage to third party property.

The thefts, that took place over the past four months, targeted vehicles parked at Qormi, Luqa, Tarxien, Marsascala and Marsa, including the Marsa industrial estate.

Cutajar, who declared he was jobless, was also found in possession of valuable items without affording an explanation for this.

He was further charged with breaching a probation order.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the accused’s criminal record, pointing out that the man had wasted several earlier chances to reform.

Moreover, civilian witnesses were still to testify, the court was told.

The accused’s lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, countered that the man was presumed innocent, in spite of his criminal record.

The lawyer further pointed out that the man was working to overcome his drug problem and would take up a family job if granted bail. Moreover, the man had medical problems which needed to be addressed.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down the request for bail, since it did not deem the accused as sufficiently trustworthy.

The court directed that the accused was to be afforded all medical care while under preventive custody.

Inspectors Roderick Agius and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.