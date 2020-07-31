A man, granted bail four days ago over his alleged involvement in a botched robbery at the University of Malta chemistry building, has appeared in court again facing separate charges over a jewellery theft.

Jonathan Degiorgio, 35, from St Venera, denies stealing cash and jewellery from a private residence in Swieqi, on July 24.

Items of jewellery eventually turned up at a local store, arousing suspicion and prompting the owner to alert the police.

The suspect was tracked down and arraigned on Friday, pleading not guilty to aggravated theft, as well as breaching separate bail conditions handed down in 2018 by the Criminal Court.

Earlier this week he also appeared in court, where he denied being part of a gang that attempted to steal drugs kept for testing at the university’s chemistry department. Degiorgio had been granted bail against a deposit of €1000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

In the latest case, the prosecution strongly objected to a fresh request for bail, arguing that there were civilian witnesses still to testify and pointing out that the accused had been on the run for a month or so, prior to his other arraignment.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, turned down the request and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Joseph Xerri and Shawn Pawney prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.