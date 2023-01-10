A 26-year-old man was remanded in custody on Tuesday, after being charged with punching a policeman in the face when an argument ensued over mask-wearing.

Maverick Azzopardi from Marsaskala was accused of grievously injuring a police officer and resisting arrest as well as breaching bail conditions previously imposed on him in two separate cases.

Inspector Eman Hayman told the court that on January 3, a policeman stationed at Mater Dei Hospital had encountered Azzopardi walking around without a face mask.

As a face mask is still required on hospital premises, the officer stopped Azzopardi and informed him of his obligation to wear the mask, directing him to where he would be able to obtain one on hospital premises, he explained.

Azzopardi, however, did not wish to do so and the exchange quickly became heated and escalated to the point where he punched the police officer in the face. It was at this point that he was arrested.

Azzopardi pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing their belief that Azzopardi would not be capable of keeping bail conditions.

The prosecution also informed the court that the accused was not currently residing at his given address as he had voluntarily checked into Mount Carmel Hospital and was receiving treatment there, pointing to a healthcare official and a security guard who had accompanied him to court.

The accused’s father also told Magistrate Ian Farrugia that he was willing to house his son after he was discharged from the hospital.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono told the court that the accused was only seeking bail following his discharge from hospital and there was no fear of tampering with evidence given that the incident had been captured by the police officer’s body cam.

The magistrate denied bail saying that it was currently “not conducive to the best outcome of justice”.

Farrugia consoled the accused, who protested the refusal, telling him that he would be recommending the prison director keep him at Mount Carmel under observation.

“Everyone here wants what is best for you and no one is going to forget you in there,” Farrugia said.

“I wish you well, keep your head up and be good.”

Azzopardi was also assisted by lawyer Francesca Zarb.

On December 29, Azzopardi was reported missing by the police but was later found.

In 2015, Azzopardi was accused of stabbing a friend in the face during an argument.