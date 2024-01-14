A 43-year-old man was arraigned in court on Sunday and accused of having murdered his former partner in Sliema.

Fabian Eliuth Garcia pleaded not guilty to having fatally stabbed fellow Columbian Sandra Ramirez.

Garcia gave himself up to police soon after allegedly committing the crime.

The accused is brought to court.

Police Inspector Wayne Camilleri, prosecuting, told Magistrate Elaine Rizzo that at 6.15am on Saturday the accused went to Sliema police station carrying a mobile phone with an app translating Spanish to English.

On it he wrote: "I murdered my ex-partner in an argument inside my home" and the address. He was immediately arrested and police went on site, a rented apartment in Sir George Borg Street. He also gave them the key.

The police found the corpse with various stab wounds. The identity of Sandra Ramirez was confirmed and he was kept under arrest.

Lawyers Ramon Bonnet Sladden and Kaylie Bonnet from the Attorney General's office and Police inspectors Nichael vella and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel

Ramirez had been living in Malta since October 2022 and was popular at her place of work, at The Point shopping mall.

Her employer, Karl Micallef, told Times of Malta on Saturday that Sandra Ramirez always had a smile on her face and was always there to help everyone. “She was hard-working, kind, and always cheerful. Her laugh was special and filled the room" he said. Social media posts suggest the victim and her alleged killer were close and had travelled abroad together as recently as November..