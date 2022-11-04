A 59-year-old man was on Friday remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to slightly injuring two Transport Malta officials.
The man, a British national from Nadur, pleaded guilty to damaging their car.
The police said in a statement the man assaulted, threatened and injured the officials on Triq it-Tiġrija in Nadur.
Prosecution was led by inspector Josef Gauci.
Court was presided by Brigitte Sultana.
