A 59-year-old man was on Friday remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to slightly injuring two Transport Malta officials.

The man, a British national from Nadur, pleaded guilty to damaging their car.

The police said in a statement the man assaulted, threatened and injured the officials on Triq it-Tiġrija in Nadur.

Prosecution was led by inspector Josef Gauci.

Court was presided by Brigitte Sultana.