A man accused of theft from a Santa Venera apartment on Tuesday questioned the reliability of the legal aid system, when the lawyer representing him in court was different to the one assisting him upon arrest.

Jabi Abubaker, a 22-year-old Gambian national pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, wilful damage to third-party property as well as leading a vagrant and idle life.

But before his refusal of the charges was registered by the court, the accused expressed doubt over the legal aid system and how it worked.

Abubaker said that when arrested on Sunday, he had spoken to a female lawyer on duty, so when a different lawyer turned up to assist him in court on Tuesday, he thought the police were trying to foil him.

Abubaker would not talk to the new lawyer until the magistrate explained how the legal aid system works.

"Just like you don't choose the magistrate before whom you are arraigned, you also don't choose the legal aid lawyer.

"You have the right to choose any lawyer you want privately. But you have to pay for their services. Do you want a private lawyer? "asked Magistrate Abigail Critien.

"No," Abubaker, who lives in Ħal Far, said.

The arraignment continued after he spoke briefly to the lawyer.

Court was told the accused allegedly stole some €4,000 to €5,000 and a passport from an apartment. He then transferred money via western union and also bought an expensive mobile phone and other items.

There was no request for bail and he was remanded in custody.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Mattia Felice is legal aid counsel.