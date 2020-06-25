A man who was arrested after running naked and resisting police in St Julian's was handed a suspended sentence and fined €800 by a magistrate on Thursday.

The court heard the case and handed down the sentence after the 30-year old Somali national was pronounced fit to face arraignment.

The incident happened on February 25 in the evening and the man was initially admitted for psychiatric care at Mount Carmel Hospital.

On arraignment, he admitted to threatening two policemen without intending to place their lives in danger, disobeying lawful orders, breaching the peace, being drunk and naked in public as well as committing an act against public morals or decency.

Defence lawyer Charmaine Cherrett and prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri suggested a suspended sentence as punishment.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri condemned the accused to a one-year jail term suspended for three years and an €800 fine.

The man was also placed under a treatment order while the court issued a protection order in favour of the two officers involved in the incident.