A man, identified on CCTV footage stealing from parked vehicles in broad daylight, was granted bail pending a pre-sentencing report after admitting to the thefts on Thursday.

Justin Mallia, a 24-year-old Santa Luċija resident, was escorted to court on Thursday afternoon following his arrest as the suspect behind a string of thefts in Qormi and Fgura.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Agius explained that the police had been investigating various reported thefts from vehicles in the Qormi, Siġġiewi and Żebbuġ area.

There had been a noticeable spike in recent weeks.

CCTV footage from the different areas was analysed and investigations ultimately led to the identification of the suspect.

Given that the thefts were carried out in broad daylight, the suspect’s face was easily recognisable, said Agius.

On Wednesday, police arrested the youth at his Santa Luċija home.

Under questioning, he admitted to his involvement in two thefts at Qormi and another at Fgura.

The three thefts took place on different dates in August and September, in Żabbar Road, Fgura and Mdina Road, Qormi.

After consulting his lawyers, the accused registered an admission to three charges of aggravated theft and breaching previous bail conditions.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, upheld the defence’s request for a pre-sentencing report.

“This may serve to find a way of helping the 24-year-old get back on the right path,” remarked defence lawyer Franco Debono.

In view of the accused’s admission, the prosecution did not object to another request for bail which was granted against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €4,000, signing of the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 10pm and 6am.

Inspectors Roderick Agius and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted. LawyerFrancesca Zarb was also defence counsel.