A 39-year old father who could not come to terms with the reality of his marriage breakdown, was placed under probation after admitting to harassing his estranged wife when taken to court on Sunday.

Prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit explained that some month ago he had spoken to the accused, a man from Mosta, following a report lodged by his wife.

Yet he persisted, trying to get to his wife through the couple's minor daughter.

Following the latest report, the girl had told the police that she still wished to meet her father.

The man today admitted to harassing his ex and daughter as well as threatening his estranged wife.

The prosecutor said that the threats were made during the couple's heated arguments.

The accused had a clean record and evidently needed help to get over his marriage breakup.

Rather than effective imprisonment, the case merited a probation order and a protection order in respect of the victims, without denying the father's access to his daughter.

The accused's lawyers, Amadeus Cachia and Silvio Brincat, pointed out that the arraignment was in itself a lesson to the accused.

"He didn't stop crying while releasing his statement, " added Cachia.

The accused simply wanted to maintain a normal father- daughter relationship and the minor too shared that wish.

Upon the accused's own admission the court, presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, condemned him to a probation period of 24 months.

The court also issued a Protection Order, stating clearly that that was not to prejudice the accused's paternal rights.