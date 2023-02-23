A student who admitted to hitting his partner during a heated argument inside the couple's Sliema apartment on Wednesday was handed a suspended sentence upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Gustavo Adolfo Rojas Vivas, a 21-year-old Colombian national, was arrested by rapid intervention officers who rushed to the scene after neighbours called about the commotion that was taking place inside the apartment at Main Street, Sliema.

There was shouting as the couple argued inside.

When the police knocked, the accused’s girlfriend appeared with a deep gash on her forehead.

Trying to communicate through a language barrier, the woman explained that her boyfriend had hit her, causing her that injury.

The youth was arrested and escorted to court on Thursday, registering an admission and telling the court that he was sorry.

The prosecution declared that investigations and evidence related to the incident showed that the case was one of grievous bodily harm punishable with a term of imprisonment between one year and seven years, rather than the more serious case liable to a jail term between five and 10 years.

Assisted by an interpreter, the accused pleaded guilty to grievously injuring his girlfriend and disturbing the repose of residents.

He confirmed his plea after being given time to reconsider.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned the accused to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

The court also issued a restraining order in favour of the victim.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.

Sources told Times of Malta that immigration authorities will now step in.