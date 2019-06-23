A 21-year-old man on Monday pleaded guilty in court to having slightly injured his father with a knife during a fierce argument on Sunday.

A court ordered a pre-sentencing report before handing down judgement.

The incident took place at the family residence in Ħamrun.

The accused also pleaded guilty to causing his father to fear violence.

Prosecuting Inspector Robert Vella informed the court that up to 10 days ago, the accused was being monitored by a probation officer, but the situation with his relatives, particularly his father, had once again spiralled out of control.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea warned the man that his guilty plea could possibly lead to a maximum 7-year jail term.

“I admit,” the accused repeated, hands clasped before him,

In view of the accused’s guilty plea and his previous trouble, the court called for a pre-sentencing report to be drawn up by the same officer who had previously followed the accused.

Meanwhile, the court granted the man bail under strict orders not to approach the family home, or seek to make contact with his father in any manner.

He was further ordered to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by the bail conditions against a personal guarantee of €2000.

The court further upheld a request by the prosecution for a temporary protection order in favour of the father.

“Don’t go to his house. Don’t talk to him. No contact whatsoever,” were the court’s final words of warning.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.