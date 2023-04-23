A 33-year-old man admitted to attacking his partner and causing her serious injuries while he was in a drunken stupor in the early hours of Saturday.

Milosz Dlugosz, who was born in Germany, holds a Polish passport and lives in St Paul’s Bay, was arraigned in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea and charged with grievously injuring his partner, insulting her, and threatening her beyond the reasonable limited warranted by provocation.

He was also charged with committing a crime while being on conditional discharge from another sentence.

The man pleaded guilty to all charges and reconfirmed his decisions when given time by the court to reconsider.

Legal aid lawyer Martha Mifsud said that while the accused had a drinking problem, he was not a bad person and was regretful of his actions. It had not been his intention to escalate the incident to the point that it did but his anger and his drinking problem had got the better of him.

Prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar agreed with Mifsud, saying that the accused had admitted to the police that he was drunk and had a drinking problem and had been cooperative throughout the proceedings. She recommended that an order for him to attend alcohol abuse treatment be included in the final judgement.

“Nevertheless, I would like to point out that no type of violence is acceptable even if a person is intoxicated and I would still like to recommend effective prison time,” she said.

Mifsud said that Dlugosz was sorry for what he did, owed up to his mistakes and was aware that the crimes he was charged with did not carry the possibility for a suspended sentence, nevertheless, she asked that in these circumstances the court consider not awarding the maximum punishment possible.

The magistrate deferred judgement to April 27 and remanded the accused in custody until then.