A man was handed a suspended sentence on Wednesday after admitting in court to having seriously injured a fellow Ghanaian in an argument at Qormi.

The incident happened on Monday night.

Isaac Ageyi Kumih, 36, was accused of grievously injuring his victim and placing his life in manifest danger.

He was also charged with breaching the peace.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Agius explained how the victim, a 45-year-old man, had turned up at the Qormi police station covered in blood.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance and was found to be suffering stab wounds.

They were the result of a heated argument between the two men that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The accused had also suffered slight injuries. He admitted to his wrongdoing and was handed down a two year jail term suspended for four years.

Magistrate Victor George Asciaq also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.