A jobless man who mugged an elderly lady in broad daylight five days ago was remanded in custody after tearfully admitting to the crime.

Madhu Sapkota, a 25-year-old Nepalese national living in Buġibba, was arrested after being identified through footage. Sapkota was filmed assaulting the 74-year-old woman and making off with her purse as she was walking along James Smith Street in St Paul’s Bay, at around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Prosecuting Inspector Stephen Gulia explained that CCTV footage captured the incident clearly, making it easier for investigators to identify the suspect behind the daylight robbery, as well as track down and arrest him.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, Sapkota was charged with theft aggravated by violence and causing his elderly victim slight injuries.

Assisted by two translators and a legal aid lawyer, the man registered an admission.

The court heard that the accused, who had been unemployed for the past month or so, previously worked as a luggage handler at the airport’s departure lounge.

When told that he faced a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment, the accused tearfully turned to his interpreter, asking whether he could get a lesser term.

“He has a young child,” explained the interpreter, as the accused leaned against the wooden dock, head bent low, a stricken expression on his face.

The court explained that the punishment was minimal in terms of law.

“Count yourself lucky that the elderly victim suffered only slight injuries,” observed Magistrate Joseph Mifsud.

“In this country we cannot have elderly people who would have spent their lives working and striving for their families, end up being attacked on the streets in this way,” added the court.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution pointed out that the accused had cooperated.

His lawyer also noted that he had said he was sorry and apologised for his wrongdoing too, besides registering an early guilty plea.

The man was remanded in custody while the court put off the case for judgment in October.

“We are to send out a clear message that violence is not tolerated. That is the rule of law. We Maltese tend to argue about everything….but clashing of arguments is acceptable whilst violence is not,” was the Magistrate’s final word of warning.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid counsel.