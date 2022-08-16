A row between a couple on Saturday landed the woman with a fractured nose and her former boyfriend in court facing criminal charges on Tuesday.

Sava Rajakov, a 27-year-old Serbian national working as a delivery man, was escorted to court and charged over the violent incident which took place at the woman’s residence in Qrendi.

An argument broke out at around 4pm and escalated later that evening when the woman apparently began to pack her boyfriend’s bags.

That was when he punched her.

Her injuries were subsequently certified as grievous by a doctor who confirmed that the victim’s nose had been fractured.

The aggressor was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, the accused admitted to the charges and confirmed his plea when given time to reconsider.

While making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Martha Mifsud said that the man was “very sorry” about the incident and had cooperated with the police all along.

His only regret was that this relationship had come to such an end, the lawyer said.

Prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar confirmed that the accused had admitted to the wrongdoing when releasing his police statement and fully collaborated with investigators.

However, an effective jail term was being requested, said the prosecutor.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, adjourned the case for judgment in September.