A man who admitted to robbing two elderly victims at Żabbar earlier in January was remanded in custody on Friday pending a pre-sentencing report.

Brandon Luke Meilaq, 35, was arrested and arraigned as the suspect who mugged an elderly woman and stole cash from another victim. Both incidents took place in Żabbar.

Prosecuting Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia, and Kurt Farrugia charged the accused with both aggravated thefts, slightly injuring one of the victims, and relapsing.

The first theft took place on January 11 when the accused stole a purse containing cash, belonging to a 78-year-old woman, from a parked Hyundai.

Three days later, a 74-year-old woman was mugged and robbed while walking.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused who registered an admission upon his arraignment on Friday.

His lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, requested a pre-sentencing report.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, upheld the request and remanded the accused in custody pending judgment, which is expected in February.