A man’s obsession with a woman who was in a relationship with someone else landed him in trouble after he sent her a message featuring a photo of a gun he had bought.

The 27-year-old Mtarfa resident, whose name is not being published to safeguard the identity of his victim, was arrested after the woman reported the matter to the police.

The two were just friends but the accused was obsessed with the woman, constantly messaging her and keeping track of her.

Matters took a turn for the worse when he sent her a photo of a firearm similar to a Glock gun which he had acquired, prompting the woman to file a police report.

The court also heard how the accused's obsession with the victim had grown to an extent that he had also gotten tattoos linked to her minor children, despite not being their father.

On Sunday, the man was charged with causing his alleged victim to fear violence, harassment, insulting and threatening her as well as misusing electronic communications equipment. He was also charged with relapsing.

The accused pleaded guilty, insisting that he never meant to use the weapon.

His legal aid lawyer, Martha Mifsud, requested the court to order a pre-sentencing report.

In light of the circumstances the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld that request and also issued a treatment order for the accused, who was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.