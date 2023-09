A 20-year-old man from Nadur has been sentenced to a year's imprisonment suspended for three years after admitting to setting fire to two motorcycles in Nadur earlier this month, the police said.

The arson took place on September 2 in Triq Piju Cellini, Nadur, also damaging a house facade.

The suspect was arraigned before Magistrate Brigitte Sultana on Tuesday and pleaded guilty.