A 32-year-old man from Albania was remanded in custody pending sentencing after admitting that he sexually harassed a woman in Xlendi.
The man, who lives in the same locality, was accused in a Gozo court of harassing the woman at 11.20pm on Sunday in a business outlet on Triq il-Ġostra.
He also pleaded guilty to committing such acts and using vulgar language in public.
Prosecution was led by Inspector Josef Gauci while court was presided over by Magistrate Brigitte Sultana.
