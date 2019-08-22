A man has admitted smashing vehicles parked on a street in Sliema after his father took him to a police station.

Abdala Mohamed Mahmoud, 24, damaged two vehicles by smashing their mirrors.

His father, apparently troubled by his son’s drug problem, took him to the police station after the incident.

Mr Mahmoud, who was living in Sliema, admitted wilfully damaging third party property and causing damages exceeding €250 but under €2,500.

He was granted bail, pending judgment, against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €2700, signing of the bail book and a curfew between 9:30pm and 7:00am.

Defence counsel Gianluca Caruana Curran said his client, “unfortunately had been going through a hard time on account of drugs,” but had cooperated fully with the police and had a clean criminal record save for one conviction in 2011.

Mr Mahmoud's father confirmed his commitment to reimburse the damages and until an exact valuation was made, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld a request for bail.

The court also issued a temporary supervision order so that a probation officer would immediately be appointed to assist the accused.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

