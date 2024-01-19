A man who admitted his “stupid mistake” after helping himself to the tips box at a cafeteria, was remanded in custody after admitting to simple theft on Friday afternoon.

Manpreet Singh, a 27-year-old Indian national with a Maltese residence permit, landed in hot water after helping himself to the coins meant as tips for staff at a St Paul’s Bay cafeteria on Triq Censu Tanti.

The theft took place early on Thursday morning and was reported at the Qawra police station at 11 am. Security footage from the shop was also turned in that clearly showed the suspect.

Footage showed a man wearing a black hoodie and carrying a red backpack, with the police using stills from the video to send out wanted posters for him.

Later on Thursday, police officers patrolling the streets of Marsa spotted a man who appeared to match the description of that wanted person, with his hoodie and backpack also matching the images.

The suspect was approached and informed that he was being placed under arrest and was escorted to the Ħamrun police station where he was given his legal rights.

The suspect admitted that he had committed “a stupid mistake.”

His backpack yielded some coins which the man admitted had been taken from the tips box at the St Paul’s Bay café.

Upon arraignment, Singh pleaded guilty to simple theft of cash amounting to some €150 as well as leading a vagrant and idle life.

Prosecuting Inspector Francesco Mizzi said that the accused had social, economic as well as drug problems which he needed to address and to rehabilitate.

For that reason, an effective term of imprisonment would enable him to rehabilitate himself.

The man had previously faced homelessness but had now found somewhere to live and also managed to get a job countered his legal aid lawyer.

The accused was still young and if given a suspended sentence and a treatment order, that would allow him “another chance,” in life, argued the defence.

After hearing submissions on punishment the court presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, deferred the case to next week for delivery of judgment.

The accused was meanwhile remanded in custody.