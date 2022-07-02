A jobless man, who admitted to stealing some €400 worth of branded perfumes from three different stores in Valletta, was granted bail pending a pre-sentencing report.

Francis Grech, 56, who had recently served time behind bars, was escorted back to court on Saturday as the suspect behind a string of thefts which took place over a five-day span.

Reports from the shop owners concerned reached the Valletta police station recently, triggering investigations to track down the culprit.

CCTV footage from the three different stores along Republic Street, led to the identification of the suspect who was summoned to the local police station.

But even before being summoned for questioning, the man had allegedly approached his victims, offering reimbursement, the court heard today.

On Saturday, the man pleaded guilty to four separate charges of simple theft as well as recidivism, while his relatives followed the proceedings in court.

The first theft took place on June 23, while three other thefts followed five days later.

Six branded perfumes, worth a total of some €400, including Dolce Gabbana, Antonio Banderas and Trussardi, were reported stolen, prosecuting Daryl Borg said.

Upon the accused’s own admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld a request by the defence for a pre-sentencing report.

The court also upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €3,000, signing the bail book twice weekly and also under a supervision order.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel.