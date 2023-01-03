A man who verbally abused a shop owner, stole a Christmas sign and caused a public disturbance over a three-day span last month has received a conditional discharge.

The 40-year-old, who holds a Swedish passport and works as a translator, was mentally unwell at the time, a court heard.

He first caused a public disturbance by verbally insulting and threatening the owner of a local shop who he was usually on friendly terms with.

The following night, on December 9, police were alerted to another disturbance by a man who was screaming and shouting in public.

When officers turned up at the suspect’s home he was not there.

Later that night, the police came across the accused who was wielding a metal pipe, apparently picked up on the street. When ordered to put it down, the man refused and instead continued to approach the officers, who had to taser him.

He was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital and later transferred to Mount Carmel hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Once discharged, he was arrested and charged with insulting and threatening the shop owner, breaching the peace, stealing a Christmas sign put up by the Mellieħa local council, refusing to obey legitimate police orders and disturbing the nighttime rest of residents.

He registered a guilty plea. His lawyer Joseph Brincat described the accused as a “proper gentleman” who had cooperated with police all along and did not wish to prolong the court process unnecessarily.

In light of the circumstances of the case, his lawyer argued that a conditional discharge would be appropriate.

After hearing submissions on punishment the court, presided over by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, declared the accused guilty upon admission and conditionally discharged him for 12 months, whilst binding him not to molest the victim under a personal guarantee of €1000, also applicable for 12 months.

Inspector Warren Galea prosecuted.