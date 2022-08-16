A man, arrested late on Sunday after being found in possession of three mobile phones, a watch and a ciborium, was remanded in custody on Monday after admitting to theft.

Abdallah Mohammed Abdallah Mohammed, a 24-year-old unemployed Chad national, was escorted to court to face charges linking him to two car thefts over the Santa Marija weekend.

A Toyota model parked on Triq San Franġisk, Marsa was targeted on August 13 at 12.30am. Another Toyota was broken into on Triq Joe Gasan, Ħamrun.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday after his movements as he circled cars in Ħamrun, apparently trying to break into them, roused suspicion and was flagged to the police.

Soon after, a man fitting the suspect’s description, was spotted at Mile End, prompting police intervention.

But upon sensing police presence, the suspect fled the scene and put up a struggle when police officers managed to catch up with him.

The man reacted aggressively and slightly injured a police constable.

Wearing a dark t-shirt, knee-length trousers, a rather bulky “gold” watch and silver ring, the suspect registered an admission after consulting a legal aid lawyer through the assistance of an interpreter.

He pleaded guilty to two instances of aggravated theft, wilful damage to third-party property and handling stolen goods.

He also admitted to insulting and threatening the police, violently resisting arrest, slightly injuring an officer, refusing to obey legitimate police orders, breaching the peace and leading a vagrant and idle life.

After the court gave him time to reconsider the accused confirmed his admission.

When making submissions on punishment, legal aid lawyer Martha Mifsud highlighted the accused’s early guilty plea and the fact that the total value of the items stolen did not exceed €250.

The prosecution requested an effective jail term which the defence suggested was to tend towards the minimum.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, adjourned the case for judgment in September and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Andy Rotin prosecuted.