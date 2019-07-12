A man has been placed on probation after admitting in court to having threatened to drown his partner “in a pool of blood”.

The 42-year old made the threats when an argument spiralled out of control, the court heard.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Ransley explained that social workers from Appoġġ had assessed the man as posing a “high risk” in respect of his partner and children.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli after considering the early guilty plea, placed the man under a two-year probation order and issued a 3-year protection order in favour of the victims.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.