A man who admitted to assaulting a community officer outside his house has been granted bail until a pre-sentencing report is drafted.

Leon Barbara, 21, faced charges of having violently resisted a public officer, slightly injuring him and threatening him while in the line of duty, as well as swearing in public and breaching the peace.

Barbara clashed with the officer after he spotted him issuing tickets to parked cars close to the apartment block where he lived.

He was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud and pleaded guilty as charged. His lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb requested a pre-sentencing report and bail for their client pending its completion.

The court agreed to those requests and granted Barbara bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee. It also issued a protection order in favour of the community officer.

Inspector Melvin Zammit prosecuted.