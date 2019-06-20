A man who fired an air pistol in the streets of St Paul's Bay early on Sunday has been taken to court and kept behind bars.

The man was arrested at about 4am after the police were alerted that he was firing in the street.

He was charged with being in unlicensed possession of the ASG-type weapon, causing wilful damage to third party property, being drunk in public and causing a disturbance.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

In view of the fact that during Monday's arraignment the man declared that his name was Draskovic Mijailo Ios, of Serbian origin, whereas he had told the police that he was Mirko Horvat, a 38-year old Croatian, prosecuting inspector Mario Haber told the court that he would verify the man’s personal documents and possibly file additional falsification charges.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli, remanded the man in custody pending judgment next Thursday.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid counsel to the accused.