A man who posted a comment on Facebook calling for Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina to be hanged in the Siġġiewi village square admitted to charges of hate speech on Friday and asked for forgiveness.

Steve Cauchi had posted the comment on February 9, calling for Aquilina’s public hanging at his hometown’s main square, “tied to the statue of San Nikola where every passer-by might stick a sewing needle into him.”

That comment had immediately prompted the MP to report the matter to the police for further investigation.

That day, Aquilina had delivered a speech in Parliament, criticising the police for their handling of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi who were arrested and released.

In his own reaction to Cauchi’s remarks, Aquilina had posted that he would not be silenced by anyone.

“Neither Keith Schembri, nor Konrad Mizzi let alone Mr Steve Cauchi,” the MP had written in his post.

An apology and forgiveness

Taking the witness stand on Friday, Aquilina said he had grown accustomed to criticism and comments directed against him as a public figure and he normally did not react.

However, he felt the Facebook comment was a step too far.

“I fear that others might react to such incitement,” the outspoken politician said.

Every single day, when walking down Valletta’s Republic Street, there were people who jeered at him, passed comments and threats, Aquilina said.

“Yes, I am anxious for my family and colleagues.”

After the Facebook incident, he had found out that Cauchi’s relatives were acquaintances of his own family and that Cauchi was “genuinely sorry” for what he had done.

In light of this, he would not press for punishment, Aquilina told the court.

The accused’s lawyer, Joe Sammut, confirmed that his client was registering an admission to the charge and apologised for his behaviour towards Aquilina.

“I apologise. I’m sorry. He’s my friend like his brothers. And again I say I’m sorry,” Cauchi spoke out, nodding in the direction of the MP, confirming his position even after being given time to reconsider.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil, from the Vice Squad, pointed out that the victim was not “after his pound of flesh.”

The defence lawyer urged the court to impose a punishment that tended towards the minimum.

The court, presided by Magistrate Simone Grech deferred the case for judgment to later this month.

Lawyer Natalia Camilleri was defence counsel.