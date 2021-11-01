A man who was caught on camera damaging a police inspector’s car admitted to the crime on Monday, telling the court that he had made a “mistake”.

Justin Bartolo, a 38-year old Qormi resident, was arrested after CCTV footage showed him scratching the paintwork of a BMW car that was parked at Tarxien on Friday night.

In the video, the suspect could be seen walking along both sides of the parked car, scratching its paintwork and clocking up close to €2,000 in damages.

Bartolo was arraigned in court on Monday afternoon and initially refused legal help, telling duty Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that he was not contesting his own arrest.

Asked by the court whether the arresting officers had explained his legal rights, Bartolo replied, “yes,” nodding in confirmation.

“I am guilty because I made a mistake,”he said, as the car owner listened on in court.

Prosecuting Inspector Sarah Zerafa explained that Bartolo had admitted to the wrongdoing immediately upon arrest and had cooperated.

But the victim’s lawyer, Mario Mifsud, stepped in and argued that the court had to send a message to anyone contemplating such vandalism.

“This sort of bullying must stop,” Mifsud said, arguing that crimes generally started with little things and gradually escalated.

But Bartolo’s legal aid lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace, urged the court not to “make a mountain out of a molehill”.

Bartolo had cooperated and immediately registered an admission to the crime, he noted.

The court agreed to grant Bartolo bail pending judgement, on the condition that he does not approach or communicate the victim or his family members in any way. Bartolo was also ordered to sign a bail book twice weekly and abide by a curfew between 8:00pm and 6:00am.

The court further imposed a personal guarantee of €7,000 and issued a Protection Order in favour of the police officer.

“Such things are not on in a civilized society,” the magistrate said,, strictly warning the accused of the consequences he risked facing if breaching any of the court’s orders.

Judgment will be delivered later this month.