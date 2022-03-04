Updated 10.50am

A 34-year-old man has admitted to setting a car on fire in Msida six days ago.

Mustafa Ozturk, a Turkish national who lives at Luqa, pleaded guilty to setting the BMW vehicle on fire when there was nobody inside it.

Police and members from the Civil Protection Department were called to help put out the fire on Clarence Street, Msida, on February 26 at 5.45am.

Once the flames were put out, investigations kicked off under a magisterial inquiry.

Five days later, police zeroed in on the suspected arsonist.

“This is a one off case, the man has a perfectly clean criminal record and the parties both believe that a suspended sentence would be adequate punishment,” defence lawyer Alfred Abela informed the court.

Prosecuting Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Jonathan Ransley confirmed that the man, a shop manager, had cooperated fully, had an untainted criminal record and registered an admission at the earliest stage of the proceedings.

The court warned the accused about the consequences of his admission, making it clear that the charges carried a possible jail term between two to four years.

The man confirmed his guilty plea.

The court was informed that the car was reduced to a total loss. The court appointed an expert to survey the wreckage and make a valuation of the vehicle at the time of the arson.

The court needed that information to calculate the damages involved before moving on to sentencing.

Court granted bail pending judgment under various conditions: signing the bail book twice weekly, a deposit of €600 and a personal guarantee of €4400.

Judgment is to be delivered later this month once the expert has filed his report.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.