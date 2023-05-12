An unemployed man who admitted to twice stealing cash from his former employer was granted bail upon his arraignment on Friday pending a pre-sentencing report to assess his drug problem.

André Frendo, 25, from Kirkop, had been flagged by the victim as the prime suspect behind the theft of some €300 in cash that went missing from his mailbox.

That was in October when the accused’s former boss reported the first theft to the police who instructed him to supply them with CCTV footage which could help identify the suspect.

The man did not return to the police.

However, in February, the victim turned up once again, claiming that another €2,000 had gone missing.

His suspicions again fell on his former employee.

The victim supplied the relative footage as well as messages he had exchanged with the accused accusing him of stealing his money.

“I shall return it [the money],” read one of Frendo’s messages to his former boss.

The police arrested the suspect who first denied, then admitted stealing the €300 in October.

Faced with the footage, “he could hardly deny”, said prosecuting Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Doriette Cuschieri.

That footage clearly identified him in the act of taking the cash-filled pouch in February.

During his arraignment on Friday, the accused pleaded guilty to both charges of aggravated theft, confirming his plea after being given time to reconsider.

His legal aid lawyer, Josette Sultana, explained that the man had a drug problem which needed to be addressed.

Given the opportunity to find a job, he would be able to refund the victim.

Moreover, the lawyer requested a pre-sentencing report as well as bail pending judgment.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld both requests, granting bail against a personal guarantee of €10,000, signing the bail book three times a week, abiding by a curfew between 11pm and 7am and under strict orders of not approaching prosecution witnesses.

The case continues in June.