A man admitted to two thefts when taken to court on Tuesday, blaming a drug habit he is trying to kick.

Jehiel Falzon, 27, from Zabbar, admitted to a 'snatch and grab' that took place on January 9, around 7.40pm, when a 66-year old woman was robbed on Triq Lia, Zabbar.

The next day, again in the evening, the man broke into a parked vehicle in Triq is-Santwarju, Zabbar stealing and causing damage.

The accused, who was also charged with recidivism, admitted to the charges.

When making submissions on punishment, legal aid counsel Martin Fenech pointed out that the charges stemmed from Falzon’s drug habit and his crimes were “not planned.”

He said Falzon wished to tackle his drug problem, said the lawyer, requesting the court to recommend rehabilitation, so that the prison director might act accordingly.

Prosecuting Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia also acknowledged the fact that Falzon had a drug problem and had cooperated with the police.

However, the victims were elderly persons who had been traumatised by the accused’s actions, the prosecution pointed out.

The court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, remanded the accused in custody, pending judgment which is to be delivered next week.