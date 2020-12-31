A man and his niece have shared a €250,000 jackpot after winning the boxing day Lotto Quaterno Plus draw with two tickets having the same numbers.

The details were announced by Maltco, a day after another punter won over €1 million in the Super 5 draw having reportedly purchased a ticket in Zejtun.

Maltco said the boxing day players purchased two tickets with the numbers 49 – 53 – 56 – 61 - 62 from San Ġwann and Rabat. They knew they were each playing the same numbers as they had been playing them for years. The numbers are linked to their deceased relatives.

The woman realised she had won while watching the televised draw on television. Family members tried to phone her uncle but he was not reachable. He only learned the good news when he returned home later in the evening.

Both winners told Maltco’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Caroline Attard on Thursday that their head was still spinning after their win.

They took home a cheque for €125,000 each. Both said that they will be sharing the winnings with their families.