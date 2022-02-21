A man and a woman were arrested while trying to steal items from a car parked on Karmenu Micallef Buhagiar Street in Żebbuġ.
The police said in a statement an officer was patrolling the area on Sunday at 9pm, following reports of car thefts in Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi over the past weeks.
He spotted a man and a woman breaking into a car. He arrested the man, a 50-year-old from Siġġiewi, and a 46-year-old woman from Sliema, on the spot.
It transpired that they were behind similar thefts in recent days.
Investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us