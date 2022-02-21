A man and a woman were arrested while trying to steal items from a car parked on Karmenu Micallef Buhagiar Street in Żebbuġ.

The police said in a statement an officer was patrolling the area on Sunday at 9pm, following reports of car thefts in Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi over the past weeks.

He spotted a man and a woman breaking into a car. He arrested the man, a 50-year-old from Siġġiewi, and a 46-year-old woman from Sliema, on the spot.

It transpired that they were behind similar thefts in recent days.

Investigations are ongoing.