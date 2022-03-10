Clayton McKay, 28 of Zurrieq was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges.

The court was told that he was placed under surveillance by the Drugs Squad following information about a drug deal that was planned to take place last Tuesday in the area of Qajjenza, Birzebbuġia.

McKay was spotted as he drove through Triq San Luċjan on Tuesday and followed as he parked his car and headed to a nearby farmhouse.

Police closed in on the premises where they found McKay and other persons. Some 330 grams of heroin were found in the accused’s possession.

McKay was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not solely for his personal use, recidivism as well as breaching bail.

He pleaded not guilty and requested bail, his lawyer, Franco Debono, pointing out that material evidence had been preserved in a magisterial inquiry.

However, prosecuting Inspector Marshal Mallia rebutted that the witnesses had not testified before the inquiring magistrate but had only spoken to police and were still to testify in the compilation of evidence.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak turned down the request in view of the fear of tampering with evidence, observing that the accused did not offer sufficient guarantees to merit bail.

The court also upheld a request by the prosecution to issue a freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.