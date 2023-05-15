A man who allegedly held a weapon against a cab driver's head and then made off with his taxi, money and all, was arraigned and remanded in custody on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place at Valley Road Msida on Saturday around 9pm.

Mahmoud Moghrabi, a 33-year old Tunisian construction worker pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, holding the cab driver against his will, illegally carrying a weapon and stealing number plates from a third party vehicle. He also denied breaching bail conditions, committing the alleged offences while under a suspended sentence as well as relapsing.

The driver had reported that a passenger got into the Peugeot 308, placed a weapon against his head and demanded money. He then pushed him out of the driver's seat and drove off in the taxi.

Within half an hour the police tracked down the stolen vehicle and found the accused removing the car number plates to replace them with others he had allegedly stolen from another vehicle parked nearby.

The suspect was arrested.

He asked for medical assistance and was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital, from where he was discharged shortly before his arraignment.

His lawyers Mario and Nicholas Mifsud did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.