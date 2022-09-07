A man was remanded in custody after the police found him in possession of nine kilos of cocaine and heroin with a street value of €1.5million.

The police said in a statement the man was arrested following months of investigation by the Drugs Squad.

The 42-year-old Dutch national was stopped in Qormi, where he was searched by police officers. He was found in possession of five kilos of cocaine and four kilos of heroin.

A search at a Santa Venera garage yielded €380,000 in cash.

He was charged with association, importation, trafficking and possession of drugs, as well as money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.