A 29-year-old French man was arrested while abroad in relation to a case of fraud involving €270,000 in gold, following investigations by Malta's Economic Crimes Unit and Sliema District Police.

The man was arrested by means of a European Arrest Warrant for his role in a ‘rip deal' scam, the police said in a statement uploaded on Facebook.

A 'rip deal' is a type of real estate scam, which involves fraudsters posing as investors interested in buying the property.

After being transported to Malta, he was arraigned under arrest in court yesterday where he faced a number of charges, including organised crime and fraud.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded under custody.

The prosecution was lead by Inspectors S.P. Friggieri and Colin Sheldon, together with Dr K Muscat and Dr G Cini from the Office of the Attorney General.