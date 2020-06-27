A 20-year old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three people in Msida on Saturday morning.

Police said the man had allegedly first attacked a 36-year old woman in Triq Ċensu Farruġia shortly before 11.30am. A 38-year old man who was passing by in a car witnessed the incident and was himself attacked while trying to help the woman, and preventing the aggressor from attacking another bystander.

The aggressor then moved to Triq il-Wied where he attacked a 67-year old man.

Police said Rapid Intervention Unit officers arrested the aggressor, a Senegalese national living in Msida, after a brief search. He was taken to the Msida police station for further investigations.

Of the victims, the 36-year old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance while the other two were treated for light injuries at a local health centre.

Police investigations are ongoing.