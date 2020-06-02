A 32-year-old man was arrested during road checks on Monday night after he was found in possession of drugs.

The police said on Tuesday Paola district police were carrying out road checks in Triq il-Perit Dom Mintoff in Paola, when they stopped a Volkswagen Up for inspection.

They noted that the driver and the passenger, a 34-year-old Italian, were acting in a suspicious manner.

So they searched the car and found what they suspect is cocaine in the door on the passenger’s side and hanging with the car keys. They also found a bag containing cash.

The man was taken to the Paola police station and was later escorted to the lock-up at the police headquarters in Florinaa.

Police investigations are continuing.