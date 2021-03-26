A man was arrested on Thursday after he was caught in possession of drugs ready for trafficking.
He is expected to be charged in court on Friday afternoon.
The police said they followed and stopped the man, a 30-year-old Eritrean national, who lives in Msida, and found him in possession of around 60 packets of what they believe is cannabis.
The police also searched his home where they found objects relating to trafficking as well as cash.
