A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired at a woman during an argument in Senglea late on Sunday.

The man missed his target and drove away from the scene at Twin Arches Street in Senglea, but district police quickly managed to trace him down and arrest him.

The incident happened at about 10pm.

The gun was found in the Mercedes used by the 29-year-old. The police also found an iron truncheon and what was described as a substantial amount of cash.

The bullet fired earlier was found in the street.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry.