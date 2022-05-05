A man has been arrested following a theft from a shop in Floriana at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said preliminary investigations established that the man entered the shop in St Thomas Street, grabbed money that was on the counter and escaped with a car.

The car was identified and a search initiated by the Rapid Intervention Unit and district police.

At around 3pm, officers arrested a 58-year-old man in Triq San Ġużepp, Valletta. He was wearing identical clothes to those worn by the suspect seen on CCTV footage.

He is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court at around noon.