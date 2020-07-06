A 27-year-old man from Sudan was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly went on a rampage in Ħamrun, damaging shop windows and cars and even slightly injuring an elderly pedestrian.

A police spokesman said it was around 11am when the police were informed of a man damaging vehicles in High Street, Ħamrun. The police went on site but the man had already fled the scene.

The police found that a 69-year-old woman who had been hit in the face by the man and required medical attention. The woman was taken to a health centre where she was treated for slight injuries she had suffered.

A video of the aftermath which is circulating on social media shows a second person being led onto an awaiting ambulance but there were no details of this on the police report, the spokesman said.

Armed with a description of the man and what he was wearing, the police launched a search and he was arrested after a while. He was escorted to the police depot while investigations are under way.