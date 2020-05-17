A man has been arrested by the police after he was found in possession of drugs in Valletta.

The police said that while district officers were doing their rounds in South Street at around 8pm, they saw a man in a Volkswagen Polo who was not wearing a seat belt.

They stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the passenger, a 19-year-old man from Birkirkara, they suspected that something was wrong.

So they searched him, the driver and the car and found him in possession of cannabis.

The search continued at his residence where they found other items related to drug use.