A 23-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo was arrested by the police after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs.

The police said that following days of investigations, the man was on Tuesday afternoon observed landing in Malta, and getting the ferry back to Gozo after a few hours.

On disembarking, he was stopped and searched. He was found to be carrying what the police believe are synthetic drugs.

He was arrested on site and taken to the police headquarters in Floriana for further investigations.