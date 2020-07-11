A 19-year-old Tarxien resident was arrested on Friday night after allegedly making away with a cash drawer from a St Paul's Bay hotel's restaurant.

In a statement, the police said workers from a hotel in Triq il-Qawra alerted the force to a person who had allegedly made away with a cash drawer.

The man had allegedly entered the restaurant found inside the hotel and made off with the money only to remain in the vicinity.

The police found the man suspected of the theft in Triq l-Artikli in St Paul's Bay. He had "a considerable amount of coins" on him.

The man was arrested on the spot and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.